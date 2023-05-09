Cheque signed by Steve Jobs up for auction, expected to fetch more than $35,000
Many deposited cheques are thrown into the trash cans as soon as they aren’t of any use. But what if someday you find a cheque that is signed by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs? Well, it can land you up with some extra money.
In July 1976, Steve Jobs signed a $175 cheque which was made payable to consulting firm Crampton, Remke & Miller. That cheque will now be auctioned by RR Auction, which is a Boston-based organisation that sources and sells historical autographs, manuscripts and artifacts, according to CNBC.
RR Auction describes the cheque in ‘pristine’ condition. It is expected that it could fetch more than $35,000.
Steve Jobs, along with Steve Wozniak, formed Apple in 1976. The cheque features Apple’s first address, which was the location of an answering service and mail drop that they used while still operating out of the famous Jobs family garage.
The auction listing reads, “Choice Apple Computer Company business check, 6 x 3, filled out in type and signed by Jobs, “Steven jobs,” payable to Crampton, Remke & Miller, Inc. for $175, July 8, 1976. Headed “Apple Computer Company,” the check uses Apple’s first official address at “770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154, Palo Alto”—the location of an answering service and mail drop that they used while still operating out of the famous Jobs family garage. In fine to very fine condition.”
The bidding for the cheque will close on 11 May, and till now it has already drawn 18 bids. The top bid came at $36,295.
With inputs from agencies
