ChatGPT can be a proper fun programme to play with. From some clever limericks to complex calculations, OpenAI’s text-generating AI bot has been making headlines for months now. However, as an AI bot, the programme is actually very clever, something that academicians are woefully aware of.

To think that ChatGPT is all fun and games would be an underestimation of its capabilities. After all, not only has the programme been trained to take on some of the toughest examinations in the world and ace them, the programme has the ability to churn out some deeply analytical and nuanced pieces on a wide variety of subjects.

We asked ChatGPT what it thinks will happen to Pakistan in the next 10-15 years, considering its economic and geopolitical climate.

Now, considering that the model that ChatGPT is based on is current up to the year 2021, and the fact that it cannot peruse the internet for the latest update, it is surprising that ChatGPT was able to predict some of the larger concerns that plagues Pakistan today.

The following italicised portion of the article has been generated using ChatGPT, with the prompt “Write an article on what the next 10-15 years look like for Pakistan, given its economic and geopolitical circumstances.” We are presenting what the AI bot had to say, without making any edits whatsoever.

Pakistan is a country that has been facing a number of challenges in recent years, and it is likely that these challenges will continue to persist in the next 10-15 years. One of the major concerns for Pakistan is the ongoing threat of terrorism, particularly from the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) and other extremist groups. These groups have been responsible for a number of deadly attacks in the country, and they continue to pose a significant threat to the security and stability of Pakistan.

One of the regions that is particularly affected by the threat of terrorism is Balochistan. This province, which is located in the southwestern part of the country, has long been plagued by violence and instability. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group that is fighting for independence from Pakistan, has been active in the region and has carried out a number of attacks on security forces and government targets. The Balochistan province is rich in minerals and natural resources, but the Baloch people are not getting their fair share of the profits and are suffering from poverty, unemployment and lack of access to education and health services. This has led to a lot of resentment among the Baloch people towards the Pakistani government, and there is a growing sense of alienation and frustration among the Baloch population.

Another region that is affected by the threat of terrorism is Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This province, which is located in the northwest of the country, has also been hit by a number of terrorist attacks in recent years. The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other extremist groups have been active in the region, and they have targeted both civilians and security forces.

Pakistan’s debt to China is also a major concern for the country. Pakistan has been borrowing heavily from China to fund infrastructure projects and to boost its economy. However, this has led to a significant increase in Pakistan’s debt, and it is now at risk of becoming unable to pay back these loans. This could have serious implications for the country’s economy and could further destabilize the region.

In addition to the above-mentioned concerns, there is also a possibility of Balochistan separating from Pakistan to form a separate country. The Baloch people have long been demanding greater autonomy and more control over their resources. If their demands are not met, it is possible that they may seek to break away from Pakistan and form their own independent state. This would have serious implications for the stability and security of the region and could lead to further violence and instability.

In conclusion, Pakistan is facing a number of challenges in the next 10-15 years. The threat of terrorism from the TTP and other extremist groups, the ongoing instability in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the country’s increasing debt to China are all major concerns that need to be addressed. The possibility of Balochistan separating from Pakistan to form a separate country is also a major concern and could lead to further instability and violence in the region.

Not only did ChatGPT pick up some of the gravest concerns like the TTP and the disturbances of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that have plagued Pakistan for years, it was also able to highlight the possibility of Balochistan forming a separate nation.

For what it is worth, ChatGPT already has an interestingly oriented analytical capability, despite its handicap. One interesting aspect about ChatGPT that hasn’t changed since it was released, is it tendency to stay away from specifics. Even when asked to share specific examples, ChatGPT chooses to remain a little vague.

It will be fascinating to see what the AI bot will be capable of when it is trained with more recent events, and when it is finally able to scour the internet for more data points.

