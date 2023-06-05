ChatGPT-inventor Sam Altman to visit India this week, meet ministers and help frame AI regulations

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has announced an upcoming visit to India as part of his extensive tour across six countries. Along with India, Altman will be visiting Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, and South Korea.

excited to visit israel, jordan, qatar, the uae, india, and south korea this week! — Sam Altman (@sama) June 4, 2023

This visit comes after Altman gained prominence as a key figure in the field of AI following the widespread recognition of his ChatGPT chatbot. Altman shared the news of his tour on his Twitter account.

Altman’s visit to India holds great significance, considering the country’s increasing prominence as a global hub for AI research and development. India boasts a sizable and expanding pool of AI talent, while the government is actively investing in various AI initiatives.

With its vibrant technology ecosystem and focus on innovation, India offers a fertile ground for collaboration and exploration in the field of AI. Altman’s visit reflects the recognition of India’s potential and the opportunity to further strengthen the ties between OpenAI and the Indian AI community.

According to a report by The Information, OpenAI is expected to release a new open-source language model to the public. OpenAI, the parent company of the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, is known for its advancements in the field of artificial intelligence.

ChatGPT was introduced to the world in November 2022 and quickly gained popularity. It became a versatile tool for various tasks, such as composing music, writing poetry, and generating essays. Initially, there were concerns about its use in public schools, leading to a ban in New York. However, the ban was recently lifted as educators recognized the value of understanding and utilizing this emerging technology to its fullest potential.

Altman is now on a world tour of sorts to speak to as many government officials as he can and help them in creating a regulatory framework that would enable governments to create regulations that would limit or ideally stop the damages from AI, while ensuring that it is allowed to be developed to its potential in the best way possible.

