ChatGPT Not So Smart: AI bot fails India’s JEE entrance exam miserably, gets only 11 questions right

There have been numerous speculations that say ChatGPT will be the end of us, and that it will take away most of our engineering jobs. Now, while the people and the experts who made these conjectures may have had their reasons, we’re not too sure that they are entirely accurate. Sure, there are areas where ChatGPT is far better than most human beings. Cracking India’s JEE entrance exam, fortunately, is not one of them.

The highly acclaimed and immensely advanced large language model AI bot has been wildly successful in cracking some of the toughest exams in the world. This includes the bar exam to practise law in a couple of states in the US, as well as the exam to attain a license that would make them eligible to practice medicine and surgery.

However, it failed to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, a highly competitive engineering entrance exam in India.

As it could only answer 11 questions, ChatGPT apparently received a failing grade. Many have been shocked by this because generative language models and artificial intelligence have been hailed as being revolutionised by the language model.

JEE Advanced is renowned for its challenging questions that assess a student’s comprehension of difficult ideas in mathematics, physics, and chemistry. Only a small percentage of the thousands of students who take the exam each year succeed in passing it.

The ongoing discussion about whether artificial intelligence can replace human intelligence in addressing complicated problems is once again brought to light by ChatGPT’s failure to pass the exam.

With its extraordinary skills to solve complicated problems, ChatGPT is creating a stir not only in the AI community but also outside of it. Many people have evaluated the platform’s limitations. People have interacted with this technology in a variety of ways, from seeking out philosophical talks to finding answers to simple concerns.

Some other prestigious exams that ChatGPT has done well in include a law exam at the University of Minnesota, an MBA exam in Wharton, and a whole lot more.

It has also been used to answer Google-generated coding interview questions. According to reports, ChatGPT is employed at L3 after being tested for a coding role. Engineering positions at Level 3 are considered entry-level jobs and can pay up to $183,000 for the right applicant. Students have also used ChatGPT to write essays and research reports, some of which have gotten them pretty respectable scores, and some which helped them get a seat in the university of their dreams.

