Channeling comfy vibes, McDonald's in Poland gets knit-inspired makeover

As we are amidst the holiday season, the weather screams for hot chocolate, cosy sweaters, and curling up in your quilts. Lighting up the whole world and turning the town into the hues of joy, Christmas and New Year are on their way, but before the much-awaited occasions approach they send in the winter vibes. And while we rub our hands together and deck ourselves in all sorts of woollen, the fast food chains in Poland seem to have been gearing up to battle the upcoming harsh winters. Yes, you read that right. Willing to celebrate winters in a unique manner, American multinational fast food chain McDonald’s in Poland has taken the seasonal vibe to the next level and decked their outlets in giant strings of wool. In what appears to be a town straight from some animated cartoon, the Ustroń town in Poland grabbed all the eyeballs with its multi-colour transformation.

Now, a video featuring the colourful buildings in the town has gone viral on the internet. The now-viral video shows the building is completely covered in giant strings of wool, which have been braided altogether. Not just this but the company has also placed a couple of giant buttons at the front of their building. You must know that the knitwear-inspired makeover is not only limited to the exteriors of the building but has also been made sure to incorporate detailing inside the outlet. After giving a glance at the interiors of the outlet, the video shows that the siting area including the chairs are also made of wool. In addition, eye catchy coloured wool strings have been opted to wrap around the counters and pillars in the interiors. Some of the customers can also be seen adoring the decoration in awe.

The video came to light after the Twitter page called Now This News dropped it online. As per the caption of the video, this enormous makeover took nearly five months and 50 workers to pull off. While sharing the video, the Twitter page wrote in the caption, “A McDonald’s location in Ustroń, Poland, got a full cardigan makeover, with giant amounts of wool covering the entire building inside & out. According to SWNS, the stunt was intended to promote the location’s new winter menu & took nearly 5 months & 50 workers to pull off.”

A McDonald’s location in Ustroń, Poland, got a full cardigan makeover, with giant amounts of wool covering the entire building inside & out. According to SWNS, the stunt was intended to promote the location’s new winter menu & took nearly 5 months & 50 workers to pull off. pic.twitter.com/rcorF3GJ2U — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 15, 2022



So far, the video has been played more than 20,000 times and the numbers are increasing constantly.

