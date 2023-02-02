Centre for trial of ‘aggression’ crimes in Ukraine to be set up in Hague

Brussels: European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday said that an international centre for the trial of crimes of aggression in war-torn Ukraine would be set up in The Hague.

“It will coordinate the collection of evidence, it will be embedded in the joint investigation team which is supported by our agency Eurojust,” von der Leyen said during an official visit to Kyiv along with over a dozen other senior EU officials for two days of high-level talks.

An act of aggression is defined by the United Nations as the “invasion or attack by the armed forces of a state (on) the territory of another state, or any military occupation”.

The International Criminal Court, also based in The Hague in the Netherlands, is already investigating alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The ICC can prosecute genocide in Ukraine but has no jurisdiction over alleged crimes of aggression by Russia there.

Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv with a team of commissioners on Thursday, a day before a Ukraine-European Union summit in the war-torn country.

Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia‘s invasion. This time, with my team of Commissioners. We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to deepen further our support and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/zf8fvoNKnG — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 2, 2023

“Good to be back in Kyiv, my 4th time since Russia's invasion.... We are here together to show that the EU stands by Ukraine as firmly as ever. And to deepen further our support and cooperation,” she tweeted.

The EU chief was accompanied by 15 commissioners, including the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. The Commission described the visit as a “strong symbol” of European support for Ukraine “in the face of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified aggression”.

EU countries have staunchly backed Ukraine since Moscow invaded in February, by hitting Russia with waves of economic sanctions and by sending weapons to Kyiv.

In June last year, Ukraine was granted EU candidate status.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.