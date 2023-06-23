Celebrity chef bans vegans from his restaurant for THIS reason

A celebrity chef has announced that his restaurant will no longer cater to vegans following a negative review regarding the lack of plant-based options. Chef John Mountain, the owner of Fyre restaurant in Perth, Australia, made the announcement on the restaurants’s Facebook page, citing “mental health reasons” as the basis for the decision.

The post on the restaurant’s Facebook read, “Sadly all vegans are now banned from Fyre (for mental health reasons). We thank you for your understanding. Xx.”

The post also included the caption: “Yep. I’m done.” and the hashtags #vegan, #not, #pleasegoelsewhere, #veganfreezone, and #nomorevegans.

The ban stemmed from a customer’s complaint about the limited vegan choices on the menu and being charged $32 for a plate of vegetables.

Mountain defended his stance by explaining that it’s impossible to satisfy everyone’s preferences at all times. While he acknowledged that his restaurant doesn’t specifically focus on catering to vegans, he suggested that individuals seeking vegan options should consider dining elsewhere.

The ban has sparked diverse reactions, with vegan activist Tash Peterson condemning the restaurant for discrimination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tash Peterson (@vganbooty)

However, this isn’t the first time Chef Mountain has garnered attention. He gained fame more than a decade ago during his appearance on the BBC’s Great British Menu, where he served King Charles – then the Prince of Wales – a rabbit stew pudding on a plastic plate, followed by an argument with chef Marcus Wareing, who rated one of his fish dishes poorly.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.