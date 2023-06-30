British celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay has recently posted a video of a mouth-watering steak sandwich recipe and the recipe-clip was trolled by one of the social media users. However, the story doesn’t end here. What caught everyone’s attention was Ramsay’s hilarious comeback. And if you trust us, his reply is enough to leave you in splits. The Michelin Star chef, who is arguably known for his abusive responses, clapped back at the troll hilariously. The 57-year-old chef had uploaded the video of the recipe on TikTok and YouTube. The clip has been watched by 58.7 million people on TikTok and on YouTube, it has grabbed a total of 9 lakh views till now.

In the video, the Hell’s Kitchen host shows an elaborate cooking process of the steak sandwich. The clip opens with him smacking the steak with a rolling pin before he oils up the pan and puts two loafs of bread in it along with garlic and rosemary leaves. After that, he fries the large hunk of steak along with thickly sliced onions and glazing sauce.

Soon, Ramsay removes the steak and lets the onions cook for some more time, and while doing so, he begins the preparation of the dip. After the cooking, the British chef starts plating it all up by layering the bread with the mayonnaise dip, steak and onions.

“Let’s make a steak sandwich Ramsay style. No idiot sandwiches with this recipe! My delicious Steak Sandwich is perfect for summer,” Ramsay wrote in the caption of his TikTok video.

Watch the video here:

While this recipe seemed delicious to many, others couldn’t help but notice the minute detailing of the video. One of the users decided to criticise Ramsay’s cooking and pointed out that his techniques were wrong.

The person wrote, “Too much butter, wrong pan used, Didn’t cook the steak well enough, poor choice of toppings. You should never smack a steak like that.”

While many expected a ‘spicy and abusive’ reply from Ramsay, they were surprised to find his ‘short yet sarcastic’ response to this. Resorting to class, the celeb chef chose to not surrender himself to his temper. He replied on TikTok saying, “Okay Gordon Ramsay”, reported LADbible.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.