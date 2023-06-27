CDC issues warning as mosquitoes bite their way into US causing 5 cases of malaria in 20 years

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a warning after Texas and Florida reported five cases of malaria – the first locally acquired cases in the US since 2003.

The incidence of getting affected by malaria is new to the US and residents of the country typically get hit by the vector-borne disease while they are travelling overseas.

Four of these cases have been recorded in Florida while the other one is from Texas. The country reported te last locally acquired case 20 years ago when as many as eight cases of malaria were reported from Palm Beach County.

Although malaria-causing mosquitoes can be found in certain regions in the US, it is still uncommon in the country.

However, scientists have now been warning that the US can also become a hotspot for malaria as the country gets warmer due to climate change.

The cases in Texas and Florida

The CDC also mentioned that the five cases in Texas and Florida are not related to each other and confirmed that they were locally acquired.

The health body is also running constant surveillance in Florida as all four cases occurred in the same area.

Meanwhile, in Texas, authorities are keeping a check on the rise in cases and are also monitoring the region’s mosquito population to prevent its spread.

The patients affected by the vector-borne disease are currently undergoing treatment and are improving, CDC said.

The CDC, at the same time, also mentioned that even with these cases, the chances of catching malaria in the US still remain “extremely low.”

“Malaria is a medical emergency and should be treated accordingly,” the CDC said in an advisory to the doctors treating ill patients.

Authorities from the health body have also advised residents of Texas and Florida to use bug repellents and wear long-sleeved clothes whenever they step out of their houses.

