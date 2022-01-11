Caught on camera: Pilot rescued from debris of crashed jet in LA moments before train hits

The shocking video was recorded on the body cameras of responding officers and it was later shared by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on their official twitter account

In a bone-chilling video, which has now gone viral on social media, rescuers can be seen pulling a pilot from his plane following crash landing, moments before a train smashed into the wrecked jet.

The incident occurred on the railroad tracks at San Fernando Road and Osborne Street, in the city of Los Angeles.

The shocking video was recorded on the body cameras of responding officers and it was later shared by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) on their official twitter account.

The LAPD said that the pilot was saved by Foothill Division Officers who displayed heroism and quick action after the pilot made an emergency landing on the railroad tracks.

As per CNN, the pilot made an emergency landing on the tracks near Whiteman Airport on Sunday because his plane lost power.

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/01/10/us/california-pilot-rescued-train-crash/index.html

https://twitter.com/LAPDHQ/status/1480363436311670784?s=20

The body camera video has captured the injured pilot’s bloodied face, who found it even difficult to walk due to the crash.

In the video, at least three officers can be seen pulling out the pilot from a mangled plane and dragging him as far as possible from the railway tracks.

One officer can also be heard shouting, ‘Go! Go! Go!’, while all the three officers continue to drag the injured pilot away from the tracks.

Within a few seconds, a train can be seen blasting its horn and tearing through the wreckage of the plane at its full speed.

Officer Christopher Aboyte, one of the officers involved in the rescue, told CNN that he did not even turn to see the train coming and he just knew that the pilot had to be rescued.

Another officer, Damian Castro also mentioned that everything happened so fast that there was no time to think and the only priority was to get the pilot to a safe place. He added that it was a close call and he was grateful that everyone “made it all out OK”.

Rick Breitenfeldt, spokesperson of Federal Aviation Administration, said that the single-engine plane carried only the pilot and no injuries to anyone on the ground was reported.

The pilot was taken to the hospital and his condition is stable now, as per NDTV.

