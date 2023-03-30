Cat's paw: 100 Belarusian citizens have died so far fighting with Russia's Wagner troops in Ukraine

Minsk: One of the leaders of the Belarusian opposition, Valery Sakhashchyk, claimed in an interview with local news channel in Ukraine that at least 100 Belarusians who joined the private armed company of Russia’s Wagner Group have since died in Ukraine.

Sakhashchyk, in the interview, said his country has fools like every other country in the world.

“According to evidence we have, more than 100 Belarusians have already lost their lives (during combat for) the Wagner Group,” he said.

“Perhaps (others) are still taking part in combat elsewhere,” he said, adding that he however thinks the percentage of such people should only be around 3-5%.

He said, these men are primarily former members of the armed forces or other law enforcement personnel who “consider themselves serious fighters and struggle to find employment in civilian life”.

According to Sakhashchyk, unemployment in Belarus is a major social issue as it is difficult to even make $300 per month in Belarus, probably due to which hiring would have been easier for Wagner group.

At the same time, he continued, “Wagner is putting out a tonne of promotional material saying everything is great over there, (you can have) true male bonding, how adventurous it is, and so on.

Additionally, they incorporate a variety of Russian ‘grand’ concepts. And why not make use of that when you can prosper economically, enjoy yourself while the conflict is going on, kill someone, or commit rape? Unfortunately, there are such people, but it is obvious that neither their number nor their influence is great.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the head of the opposition in Belarus, claimed in June 2022 that top political figures had given the Belarusian army orders to attack Ukraine, but that these orders never made it to the front-line soldiers. She went on to say that 1,500 Belarusians were battling for Ukraine in the conflict.

