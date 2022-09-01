We all love to watch cat videos. These cute funny animals never fail to make us laugh. And the situation gets even more hilarious when these little furry creatures do their funny acts during a live news broadcast.

We all love to watch cat videos. These cute funny animals never fail to make us laugh. And, the situation gets even more hilarious when these little furry creatures do their funny acts during a live news broadcast.

One such incident was caught on camera recently. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, Turkish journalist Huseyin Ozkok can be seen getting slapped by a cat which had sneaked from his behind during a live news broadcast.

Huseyin Ozkok took to Instagram to share this video.

“Today’s broadcast on @ceylancigdem with #aspor was very unusual. My friend’s cat, named Oli, gave me a right hook during the broadcast.”, he captioned his post while sharing the clip.

Watch this video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hüseyin Özkök (@huseyinozkok)



The post has received hilarious comments. A user wrote, “He wanted to knock you out so he could go on air.”.

“You were at his house, of course he had to make it clear who’s in charge.”, a person commented. An account said “I laugh again every time I watch it.”.

Cats are cute, but they can also create havoc. One such video was shared on Reddit in which a cat calmly looks at its owner before destroying his puzzle.

Watch this video here:



Many people were able to relate to this incident in the comment section.

An account had said, “I was doing a Mona Lisa jigsaw and my cat would do this every night, the third time it happened I tossed out the Jigsaw.”.

“We adopted kittens last year, coincidentally, I haven’t been able to build a jigsaw puzzle lately.”, a user had commented.

A person had said, “And that’s why, with three cats, I don’t do puzzles at home.”.

While suggesting the method to avoid such incidents, one person had written, “Only way to stop your cat intent on jumping is to physically pick him up and place him near where he wanted to jump, only way it will work out. Sometimes, I’ll pick him up and let him see there is no safe landing space. Then I’ll pet him till he’s annoyed and forgets he had plans to ruin my project on the table.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.