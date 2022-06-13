Cat narrowly escapes attack by coyote, incident caught on camera

Tony Gray, a resident of Texas in the US, has come up with a heart-stopping video which apparently looked like CCTV camera footage of his beach house

A video of a breathtaking battle between a coyote and a cat has been doing rounds on the internet and has caught many eyes. The Facebook video shows how the brave cat survives a predator attack by some inches.

Tony Gray, a resident of Texas in the US, has come up with a heart-stopping video which apparently looked like CCTV camera footage of his beach house. In the short clip, a coyote can be seen continuously attempting to reach a cat on Gray’s back porch in the middle of the night.

The video starts with the coyote entering the scene while chasing down the cat and trying to catch it. The cat which seems very scared tries everything to save itself from the bite of the coyote. In no time, the cat hides under a white table but the coyote goes on trying to get to the cat there. A moment of tug-war initiates between the two. The coyote now attacks the table and tries to eliminate it from its way.

Then the cat tries to get out of the reach of the coyote by climbing up on a wooden railing. But the coyote follows it and bites on its back taking the kitty down on the table. The cat pushes the coyote away with its front paws. Finally, it manages to free itself and again attempts to climb the railing.

The coyote wastes no time attempting a bite again but this time the cat successfully climbs up from the reach of the predator. Then the coyote takes a few laps around the porch while the cat watches it from the wooden porch column. The coyote then recognises its defeat and leaves the scene. But the cat holds the position for some moments until it loses its grip and falls down to the ground.

Since being uploaded, the video has received over 30,000 views and users have expressed concern as they have no idea what happened to the kitty next. While one of the commenters wrote, “This was hard to watch”, another user commented, “Nature is nature, no right no wrong.”

