Careless woman miraculously escapes getting hit by car; watch

Road accidents are often caused due to carelessness on part of either a driver or a pedestrian. A video going viral on social media is another example of the same. In the clip, a woman can be seen crossing a road without any care in the world. Her actions ultimately lead to a serious car collision. In the video, which was recorded on a CCTV camera, three women are seen trying to cross the road. While two of them wait for the cars to pass, one woman keeps walking without looking out for the vehicles. To avoid colliding with her, a speeding white car suddenly applies its brakes, and a black sedan behind the car hits it with extreme force. This collision pushes the white car far away, and the front part of the black sedan gets seriously damaged.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Careless pedestrian miraculously survives car accident.”

The users criticised the woman in the comments section. Many people blamed her for causing the accident. “Yup, this pedestrian has led to the accident.”, a person wrote. An account said, “She ruined the day of many people, and I hope she gets held liable.”

There were also some people in the comments section who criticized the cars for not stopping. “Seriously, they don’t stop for pedestrians? Not even this one.” a user commented.

Some users blamed both the car and the pedestrian for the accident. A person stated, “This is frustrating. Look at that huge mess she caused! And she could have died or killed someone else! That other car who caused the accident wasn’t so smart either.”

A few users also pointed out that she was crossing the road, but she came back and didn’t even go to the other side. “She should have just walked to the other side at least, now she caused a crash for no reason,” one account wrote.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 1.3 million people lose their lives every year due to road accidents, with 93 per cent of these accidents occurring in the low and middle income countries. Most countries bear a loss of 3 per cent to their gross domestic product (GDP) due to road accidents.

