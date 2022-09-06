Careless woman miraculously escapes getting hit by car; watch
In the video, which was recorded on a CCTV camera, three women are seen trying to cross the road. While two of them wait for the cars to pass, one woman keeps walking without looking out for the vehicles
Road accidents are often caused due to carelessness on part of either a driver or a pedestrian. A video going viral on social media is another example of the same. In the clip, a woman can be seen crossing a road without any care in the world. Her actions ultimately lead to a serious car collision. In the video, which was recorded on a CCTV camera, three women are seen trying to cross the road. While two of them wait for the cars to pass, one woman keeps walking without looking out for the vehicles. To avoid colliding with her, a speeding white car suddenly applies its brakes, and a black sedan behind the car hits it with extreme force. This collision pushes the white car far away, and the front part of the black sedan gets seriously damaged.
The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Careless pedestrian miraculously survives car accident.”
View this post on Instagram
The users criticised the woman in the comments section. Many people blamed her for causing the accident. “Yup, this pedestrian has led to the accident.”, a person wrote. An account said, “She ruined the day of many people, and I hope she gets held liable.”
There were also some people in the comments section who criticized the cars for not stopping. “Seriously, they don’t stop for pedestrians? Not even this one.” a user commented.
Some users blamed both the car and the pedestrian for the accident. A person stated, “This is frustrating. Look at that huge mess she caused! And she could have died or killed someone else! That other car who caused the accident wasn’t so smart either.”
A few users also pointed out that she was crossing the road, but she came back and didn’t even go to the other side. “She should have just walked to the other side at least, now she caused a crash for no reason,” one account wrote.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 1.3 million people lose their lives every year due to road accidents, with 93 per cent of these accidents occurring in the low and middle income countries. Most countries bear a loss of 3 per cent to their gross domestic product (GDP) due to road accidents.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Killer Road: The reasons that make Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway where Cyrus Mistry crashed a ‘black spot’
Business tycoon Cyrus Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when his car crashed on the bridge on the Surya river at Charoti Naka. Motorists complain that the design of the road, lack of proper signages and poor traffic discipline has made this highway a hotspot for accidents
Want To Download Instagram Stories With Music? Check Out The Steps Here
Instagram Stories is an in-app feature that allows users to share content. Going by Instagram's current UI, the recently posted Stories are showcased by a gradient border around the user's profile picture.
Instagram Update: Users can now cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook with one click
The major highlight of the new update is that it lets users cross-post Reels from Instagram to Facebook by simplifying the process.