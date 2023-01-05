We often see motorists or car drivers fighting over parking space and things getting heated at the moment. However, two drivers in Ireland’s County Kerry decided to resolve one such dispute in a very friendly manner and we can vouch that this is the best thing to do. A video of the incident has gone viral showing how two drivers decided to avoid an argument over a parking spot and instead challenged each other for a game of “rock, paper, scissors.” The video is being shared widely on the internet and has won many hearts on the internet. People couldn’t agree more with their resolution for solving a dispute.

Shared by ‘Now This News‘ on Instagram, the video is recorded by another person named Chloe Lawlor who witnessed the fun moment and decided to capture it. As the clip plays, we can see the two cars standing side by side, seemingly targeting a common parking space. However, to clear the confusion over who gets the spot first, the drivers confront each other by extending their hands out of their windows and playing a round of the popular game.

While one of them wins, the other one gives in and pulls out from the spot. Isn’t this the creative way to avoid a possible case of road rage?

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NowThis (@nowthisnews)

The caption of the video also gave details of the episode and reads, “Two drivers in Ireland settled a recent parking dispute with a friendly game of Rock, Paper, Scissors — and the losing motorist went right on their way. If only all traffic spots could be settled peacefully!”

Social media users who were quite impressed with the drivers’ gestures took to the comment section and praised them. “This is how we need to resolve conflicts or a dance battle”, a user wrote, while another person wrote, “I love this. If only it could work in NYC.”

This is how students in my library decide who gets to check out a book they both want”, a third user wrote while another one wrote, “Instead of road rage leading to uncontrolled violence, could do something simple like this.”

No doubt, the simple yet fun way to settle the dispute is praiseworthy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.