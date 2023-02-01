'Cannot rule out internal assistance for Pakistan mosque bombing': Peshawar police
The blast occurred at a mosque inside a police headquarters around 1.40 pm on Monday when worshippers, which included personnel of the police, army and bomb disposal squad, were offering the afternoon prayers. Over 100 people were killed in the blast
Peshawar: Major arrests have been made in connection with the Pakistan mosque bombing that killed over 100 people on Monday, Peshawar police chief Ijaz Khan told Reuters on Wednesday.
He said police are investigating how the suicide bomber entered the highly-secured police area, and could not rule out internal assistance to carry out the attack.
The blast occurred at a mosque inside a police headquarters around 1.40 pm on Monday when worshippers, which included personnel of the police, army and bomb disposal squad – were offering the Zuhr (afternoon) prayers. The bomber who was present in the front row blew himself up, officials had earlier said.
The Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the suicide attack.
A brother of the slain commander of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Umar Khalid Khurasani claimed that the suicide blast was part of the revenge attack for his brother who was killed last August in Afghanistan.
The outlawed TTP, known as the Pakistani Taliban, has carried out a number of suicide attacks in the past, targeting security personnel.
The TTP, set up as an umbrella group of several terror outfits in 2007, recently called off a ceasefire with the federal government and ordered attacks across the country.
With inputs from Reuters
Afghanistan: Afghan Taliban 'fears' ISIS threat from Pakistan
Taliban and Pakistan’s relationship are now on an edgy path. On one part Taliban felt threatened by Pakistan while on the other side, Islamabad faced severe repercussions for supporting the group
Pakistan: Several policemen killed, injured as Taliban attacks checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Two police personnel were killed and another was injured after suspected Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) gunmen attacked a checkpost at Dheri Zardad in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan
Pakistan court sentences 2 Tehreek-i-Taliban members to 34 years in prison
The TTP, also known as the Pakistan Taliban, is believed to have close links to the al-Qaeda terror group. Set up as an umbrella group of several militant outfits in 2007, its main aim is to impose its strict brand of Islam across Pakistan