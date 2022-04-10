Candlelight vigil to be held to honour Indian student who was fatally shot outside Sherbourne Station

According to his family, Kartik had moved to Canada in January this year to study marketing management at the Seneca College in Toronto and was working part-time at a restaurant

Students of Seneca College of Toronto are hosting a candlelight vigil today in the afternoon at Nathan Phillips Square to honour the memory of Kartik Vasudev, the Indian boy who was killed outside a subway station in Canada on 7 April.

The 21-year-old student from India was fatally shot on 7 April, 2022, outside of the Sherbourne Station.

According to his family, Kartik had moved to Canada in January this year to study marketing management at the Seneca College in Toronto and was working part-time at a restaurant.

Vasudev’s father, Jitesh Vasudev, told CityNews in an interview his son was a shy and thoughtful person.

The local Canadian police said he was shot dead by an unidentified man at the entrance of a subway station in Toronto while he was on his way to work and was taken to a hospital but succumbed to the injuries.

“The Indian government should put some pressure on the Canadian government so that justice is done in the case and the culprit is arrested. We want to know the motive of the killing,” Vasudev’s father told PTI.

He also added the motive of the crime is not clear and the family is afraid that the matter may be hushed up authorities there to ''protect'' the city's image.

Canadian police said the suspect in the shooting is a Black male standing five-foot-six to five-foot-seven inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen carrying a handgun walking south on Glen Road toward Howard Street, according to a local news channel.

There was no word if the police suspect it to be a hate crime.

The college also released a statement, saying the Seneca community is saddened to hear about Kartik’s death, and its thoughts are with his family, friends, and classmates.

The vigil is scheduled to start at noon.

