The couple have called their newborn, who was ' born on palindrome date of 22 February at 2.22 am in room 2, a 'miracle baby' and have decided to name her Judah, which means ‘praise’ in the Hebrew language

The palindrome date of 22.2.2022 was special for many people. But for cancer survivor Aberli Spear, the day was extra special as she welcomed her baby girl into the world on 22 February. In a strange coincidence, the baby was born at exactly 2:22 am in North Carolina, USA.

For Spear and her husband Hank, the birth was even more special as they had once been told that they could never have kids. The couple have called their new-born a "miracle baby" and have decided to name her Judah, which means ‘praise’ in the Hebrew language. The middle name of the baby will be Grace.

The happy news was shared by the Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, North Carolina. The hospital made the announcement in a social media post on Facebook.

View the post here:

“Today is an extra special “twos-day” for this new-born and her family! Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – in labor and delivery room 2!” stated the caption of the post. The hospital also shared some photos of the new-born with her family.

The post gained several likes and congratulations from social media users, with many congratulating the happy family. Several people found the story inspiring and sent out their best wishes to the couple for their journey as new parents.

According to the post shared by the Alamance Regional Medical Center, Spear was a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor and the intensive treatments she went through for beating the disease, made it unlikely that she would ever get pregnant.

In a report by ABC News, Spear stated that she had almost given up hope of ever conceiving a child due to her cancer diagnosis. She later found out she had beat the disease in the year 2020, six years after she was first diagnosed.

According to reports, she was actually set to be admitted on 22 February, but went into labour on 20 February itself. She delivered her baby 26 hours later.

Jessica Brown, a nursing director at the hospital, stated in an interview to Good Morning America, that the numerology of Judah’s birth was extra special for the staff as well.

