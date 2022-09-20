Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau slammed for singing Bohemian Rhapsody ahead of Queen’s funeral

More than 2,000 mourners, members of the royal family, and leaders from across the globe, gathered at the Westminster Abbey on 19 September to bid farewell to their matriarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was invited for the funeral. Now a video of Trudeau singing ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ allegedly two days before the Queen’s funeral, at a hotel lobby in London has started to make the rounds of internet and has elicited a social media backlash.

According to a recent report in The Independent, Trudeau sang the iconic song, sung by the band Queen (1975), while he was staying at The Corinthia Hotel in London.

The incident came to light after the video was posted by a Twitter user, according to whom it took place in the Savoy hotel. While pulling Trudeau’s leg, the user wrote in the caption, “Last night at the Savoy. Our PM in the UK representing Canada for the Queen’s funeral. How do you say you were a drama teacher without saying you were a drama teacher.”

In the video, Trudeau sporting a casual look can be seen singing the most famous line of the song “Because I’m easy come, easy go / Little high, little low,” on the tunes of the piano as a small crowd gathered around him. In the video, the Canadian prime minister can be seen standing with his arms over the piano.

Last night at the Savoy. Our PM in the UK representing Canada for the Queen’s funeral. 🤦🏻‍♀️

How do you say you were a drama teacher without saying you were a drama teacher. pic.twitter.com/kfRlve7pmV — Lisa Power (@LisaPow33260238) September 19, 2022



It is also reported that Trudeau was joined by the members of the Canadian delegation and the piano player Gregory Charles. The incident took place during the 10-day mourning period, which UK had declared following the queen’s death.

While several social media users slammed the prime minister for his behaviour, many took to the comments section to claim that there is nothing wrong with singing the iconic song. One user commented, “Why can’t our political leaders be human beings and do human things–like sing Queen, when someone plays a song on the piano, while in Britain.”

Why can’t our political leaders be human beings and do human things–like sing Queen, when someone plays a song on the piano, while in Britain. — Cathy Abraham, Candidate for KPRDSB re-election (@CathyAbraham) September 19, 2022



Some even claimed that the video is old and fake.

Great video . but not taken today lol , unless another one of his talents is talents is going from short to relatively long hair in hours, and why is the Savoy advertising summer camps lol — 🇨🇦bjlc🍁 (@21bj42) September 19, 2022

It’s an old video his hair is not the same anymore — Brianna Martyn (@BriannaMartyn) September 19, 2022

Another user commented, “I don't think the Brits are going to appreciate Trudeau partying on the eve of their beloved queen's funeral. What a disgrace.”

I don't think the Brits are going to appreciate Trudeau partying on the eve of their beloved queen's funeral. What a disgrace. — @JoWalsh (@JoWalsh03748900) September 19, 2022



A third user commented, “He is representing Canadians at a FUNERAL for the QUEEN. My god, have you been to the UK? It’s kind of a big deal and they take decorum very seriously. Stiff upper lip and all. Even David Beckham waited for 13 hrs in line and shed a tear as he walked past her casket. Just not cool.”

He is representing Canadians at a FUNERAL for the QUEEN. My god, have you been to the UK? It’s kind of a big deal and they take decorum very seriously. Stiff upper lip and all.

Even David Beckham waited 13 hrs in line and shed a tear as he walked past her casket. Just NOT COOL — Nick Leaf (@Derricktgoat) September 19, 2022



So far the video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times and has garnered around 7,000 likes.

Following the row, a spokesperson for Trudeau said, "After dinner on Saturday, [the] prime minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty.