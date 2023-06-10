Canada's PM Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Kyiv

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Kyiv on Saturday on a surprise visit. His visit comes as Ukrainian forces were engaged in fierce fighting against Russia on the southern front line.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet, “I welcome Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and representatives of his team to Ukraine. Despite all Russia’s efforts to bow our people, Ukrainians continue to fight for independence and freedom. And in our victory, we will stand together just as we are standing now – on our way to defend life and people.”

Trudeau placed flowers by a wall displaying the faces of soldiers killed in combat while a military orchestra played, according to AFP.

“Canada stands united with Ukraine. I’m in Kyiv to reaffirm that commitment to President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people as they maintain their resistance against Russia’s brutal war. More updates to come – stay tuned,” Trudeau tweeted.

The Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Oleksandr Polishchuk was also seen handing Trudeau a container holding shrapnel from a rocket that fell on the Black Sea port city of Odesa.

During his visit, the prime minister also spoke with a group of soldiers who had been trained in Canada.

One of them, Colonel Petro Ostapchuk, told reporters the troops received training for elite shooters, engineers and young commanders.

“It’s a great privilege to meet the prime minister,” he said.

Canada has been a vocal supporter of Kyiv since Russia’s offensive against Ukraine last year. The country is also home to a large number of Ukrainian diaspora

Ottawa has provided Ukraine with significant military aid, trained more than 36,000 soldiers and adopted sanctions against Moscow.

With inputs from agencies

