Canada's PM Justin Trudeau announces fresh sanctions against Russia, renews military aid for Ukraine

Ottawa: During a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Toronto on Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced more sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and renewed military backing for Kyiv.

According to Trudeau, Canada would penalise 14 Russian persons and 34 businesses, including security targets connected to Wagner Group, and supply 21,000 assault weapons, 38 machine guns, and 2.4 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.

“We will continue to support Ukraine with everything needed for as long as necessary,” he said.

Canada has committed more than C$8 billion to Ukraine in financial, military, humanitarian and other assistance since January 2022, just before the invasion at the end of February.

Canada is also imposing sanctions on nine entities tied to the Belarusian financial sector to further pressure Russia’s “enablers in Belarus,” Trudeau said.

