Canada's 'Freedom Convoy' protests go global: Australia to Austria witness anti-COVID vaccine agitations

Angered by COVID-19 vaccine mandates to cross borders, truck drivers in different countries have found inspiration in Canada’s ongoing “Freedom Convoy” protests.

The protests started after the Justin Trudeau-government made COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for cross-border truckers who want to enter or leave the Canadian borders. Starting from several points across Canada, convoys converged in Ottawa on 29 January with a rally at Parliament Hill.

According to the BBC, there are about 500 trucks parked in Ottawa's downtown 12 days now with no end in sight. Truckers and other citizens have been protesting against the vaccine mandate as well as rules telling them to wear face masks.

On Thursday, US officials urged the Canadian government to use its federal powers to end the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge as well as other ports of entry.

Meanwhile, similar protests have erupted in different countries across the globe. Let’s take a look at the expanding anti-vaccine movement:

According to Toronto Star, members of several Facebook and Telegram groups from Cyprus, Argentina, New Zealand, Austria, Australia and the United States have been expressing solidarity with Canadian truckers while sharing their own frustration against Covid-19 restrictions. In some cases, the members of social media groups are also organising similar convoys to their local capitals.

New Zealand: On Thursday, police and anti-vaccine protesters clashed on the grounds of New Zealand's parliament, with dozens arrested after demonstrators who laid siege to the legislature for three days were ordered to move on.

New Zealand’s capital has been witnessing protests since Tuesday with hundreds of semi-trailers and campervans jamming streets in central Wellington.

The protesters’ grievance is the requirement in New Zealand that certain workers get vaccinated against COVID-19, including teachers, doctors, nurses, police and military personnel.

Many protesters also oppose mask mandates — such as those in stores and among children over about age 8 in classrooms — and champion the ideal of more “freedom.”

Belgium: Brussels authorities have banned an upcoming “freedom convoy” protest from entering the Belgian capital.

As per AFP, a convoy of protesters, inspired by Canada’s Freedom Convoy protest, was expected to arrive at the home of European Union institutions and NATO on Monday.

France: French police warned Thursday they would prevent so-called "Freedom Convoys" from blockading Paris, as protesters against COVID rules began to drive towards the capital.

The movement has raised fears of a repeat of the 2018 "yellow vest" anti-government protests that rocked France, only two months before President Emmanuel Macron is expected to seek re-election.

The Paris police said in a statement that it will issue tickets and arrest those who infringe on this protest ban.

The city's ban order will remain in force until Monday.

Police said that anyone blocking roads faced up to two years in prison, a fine of 4,500 euros ($5,140) and a three-year driving ban.

Austria: The European country also announced a ban on any motor protests as several hundred vehicles were set to converge Friday in central Vienna, as well as near a major public park in the Austrian capital.

Police also said in a tweet that the protesters would cause an "unacceptable nuisance in terms of noise in a popular recreation area", as well as pollution from fuel emissions.

