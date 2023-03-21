Canada: Woman in Ontario sues Tim Hortons after ‘superheated’ tea causes ‘horrific’ injuries

New Delhi: A woman in Ontario, Canada, has filed a lawsuit against Tim Hortons, alleging that she suffered “horrific injuries” and “serious” burns after spilling her tea in a drive-thru.

On 18 May, 2022, Jackie Lansing, 73, placed an order for a black tea from the Tim Hortons menu in Huntsville, Ontario. The lawsuit claims that the “superheated” and “scalding” drink caused the cup to collapse on itself and the liquid to spill onto her legs and stomach.

Her claim reads, “As a result, approximately 14 ounces of scalding hot liquid spilled on Ms Lansing’s stomach and legs. The tea provided was a hazard rather than a beverage,” reported The Guardian.

In their lawsuit, Lansing and her family are requesting a total of C$500,000 for a variety of things, such as pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, and various past and present costs associated with her alleged injuries.

Tim Hortons is accused of negligence in the claim, specifically for the cup malfunction and the temperature of the tea served to Lansing.

Tim Hortons’ legal representatives denied all allegations in a statement of defence, referring to Lansing as the “author of her own misfortune” and her alleged injuries as “the result of her pre-existing or subsequent medical conditions, injuries, trauma, accidents, or circumstances.”

With inputs from agencies

