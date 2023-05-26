ChatGPT under scanner: Canada to investigate OpenAI’s chatbot over privacy concerns

Privacy regulators in Canada are initiating a collaborative investigation into OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, to examine its data collection and usage practices. This action follows a growing trend of governments scrutinising the regulation of artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

The federal privacy regulator, in conjunction with authorities in Quebec, British Columbia, and Alberta, will specifically investigate whether OpenAI has obtained appropriate consent for the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information from Canadian residents through ChatGPT. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada announced this on Thursday.

The introduction of the popular chatbot, ChatGPT, has intensified the competition among tech giants like Alphabet Inc and Meta, prompting governments to grapple with the development of laws to govern the utilisation of this revolutionary technology.

ChatGPT has the capability to generate various forms of content, including articles, essays, jokes, and poetry, based on user prompts. OpenAI, a privately held company with support from Microsoft Corp, released ChatGPT to the public free of charge in late November.

In addition to consent-related matters, the Canadian investigation will assess OpenAI’s compliance with obligations concerning transparency, accessibility, accuracy, and accountability. The commissioner’s office stated that due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details are currently available. The findings of the investigation will be made public once concluded.

