TikTok at Risk: Canada starts investigating platform over data collection from young users

Four Canadian privacy authorities are investigating TikTok’s gathering, use, and disclosure of personal information, including whether it is in compliance with laws when working with younger users. Federal and provincial governments are investigating whether the platform, which is controlled by China’s ByteDance, is in compliance with privacy rules.

Privacy watchdogs from the federal government and the provinces of Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia are investigating the social media site, which is controlled by China’s ByteDance Ltd.

It comes after resolved class action cases in the United States and Canada, according to the regulators.

“The joint inquiry will concentrate on TikTok’s privacy policies in relation to younger users, including whether the business acquired legitimate and meaningful consent from these users for the gathering, use, and disclosure of their personal information.”

Politicians and authorities are increasingly scrutinising the popular video-sharing platform’s handling of user data, amid concerns that the Chinese government may compel the business to share that data.

TikTok has also been accused of providing inappropriate material to children, and was sued by the state of Indiana for this in December of last year.

“We are dedicated to operating with transparency to gain and keep the confidence of the many Canadians who produce and discover joy on our platform,” a TikTok spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“We embrace the chance to collaborate with federal and provincial privacy protection authorities to clear the air about how we safeguard Canadians’ privacy.”

According to the statement, the Canadian inquiry will also decide whether the business is fulfilling its transparency obligations when collecting confidential information.

