Canada: Sikh woman shot dead at gas station in Mississauga
The police said that 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur, a Brampton resident, was gunned down on December 3 at a Petro Canada gas station in the Britannia Road area at Mississauga in Canada
Toronto: In a case of suspected targeted killing, a Sikh woman was shot dead at a gas station at Mississauga in Canada.
Mississauga police said 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur, a Brampton resident, was gunned down on December 3 at a Petro Canada gas station in the Britannia Road area at approximately 10:40 p.m. Canadian police said that when they reached the spot, the Sikh woman was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Peel Regional Police said she was taken to hospital but could not be saved. Police are looking for the suspect, who was wearing dark clothing and fled on foot after the incident.
Describing it as a planned incident, the police have started investigating the murder.
The police said that no weapon has been recovered from the spot so far. Last week in Canada, 18-year-old Mahakpreet Sethi of Indian descent was stabbed to death in a school parking lot.
In another incident, the store of an Indian businessman was ransacked and looted.
