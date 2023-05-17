Canada ready to partner with South Korea on critical minerals, security, says Prime Minister Trudeau

On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that his country is willing to collaborate with South Korea on key minerals and clean energy projects, as well as to deter North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats.

Trudeau told South Korea’s parliament that Canada was committed to increasing military engagement to reduce threats to regional security while also collaborating with Seoul to denuclearize North Korea.

“Canada is ready to strengthen our partnership with friends like Korea on everything from critical minerals to high-tech innovation to clean energy solutions,” Trudeau said.

He said the issues will be “at the core” of a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol set for later on Wednesday, which will be followed by a press conference and official dinner.

Trudeau arrived in Seoul on Tuesday on the first visit in nine years by a Canadian leader as the two countries seek to boost cooperation on security and critical minerals used in electric vehicles (EVs).

Yoon and Trudeau will sign an agreement on key mineral supply chains, clean energy conversion and energy security cooperation, a South Korean government official has said.

The two countries, whose relations mark the 60th anniversary this year, are also exploring ways to expand security ties including intelligence sharing while navigating a rivalry between the United States and China.

Trudeau said stability in the Indo-Pacific and the North Pacific is essential to global security, and urged North Korea to abandon its weapons programmes and reopen denuclearisation talks.

“Canada is committed to increase not just our trade, but also our military engagement as a means of mitigating threats to regional security,” Trudeau said.

“We will continue to call on North Korea to return to dialogue and diplomacy,” he added, vowing support for efforts to build “a denuclearised, peaceful and prosperous Korean Peninsula.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.