Canada re-introduces bill to ban sale of all types of 'assault' weapons

The Canadian government is recommending a ban on assault-style rifles, which would go into effect once the legislation that is currently before Parliament is passed.

The law is reportedly aimed at classifying guns before they are put out for sale in Canada.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino stated during a press conference that “our government is not targeting hunters and law-abiding gun owners.”

According to the plan unveiled on Monday, the government would issue regulations under the Firearms Act to make sure that guns are appropriately classified before they are sold in Canada.

A firearms advisory committee will also be put in place which will offer suggestions on how to categorise the current crop of weaponry for sale.

Mendicino said the committee will consist of persons from the rural and northern areas, Native Americans, business executives, law enforcement officials, and proponents of gun control.

He stated, “We will raise the classes of firearms for ban in accordance with the committee’s proposal. This group will be promptly established, and the government may request its advice as early as this summer.

Mendicino claimed that steps are being taken to make it “very difficult” for future governments to legalise assault-style rifles again.

In February, the Liberals withdrew a gun bill amendment that would have specified in law the numerous firearm models that would be subject to an assault-style weapon ban.

They had hailed the definition as a step that would enshrine in law a regulatory ban on approximately 1,500 firearm models and variants, as well as 482 others flagged later. The prohibition was set to take effect in May 2020.

