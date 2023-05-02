Canada re-introduces bill to ban sale of all types of 'assault' weapons
According to reports, a firearms advisory committee will also be put in place which will offer suggestions on how to categorise the current crop of weaponry for sale
The Canadian government is recommending a ban on assault-style rifles, which would go into effect once the legislation that is currently before Parliament is passed.
The law is reportedly aimed at classifying guns before they are put out for sale in Canada.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino stated during a press conference that “our government is not targeting hunters and law-abiding gun owners.”
Related Articles
According to the plan unveiled on Monday, the government would issue regulations under the Firearms Act to make sure that guns are appropriately classified before they are sold in Canada.
A firearms advisory committee will also be put in place which will offer suggestions on how to categorise the current crop of weaponry for sale.
Mendicino said the committee will consist of persons from the rural and northern areas, Native Americans, business executives, law enforcement officials, and proponents of gun control.
He stated, “We will raise the classes of firearms for ban in accordance with the committee’s proposal. This group will be promptly established, and the government may request its advice as early as this summer.
Mendicino claimed that steps are being taken to make it “very difficult” for future governments to legalise assault-style rifles again.
In February, the Liberals withdrew a gun bill amendment that would have specified in law the numerous firearm models that would be subject to an assault-style weapon ban.
They had hailed the definition as a step that would enshrine in law a regulatory ban on approximately 1,500 firearm models and variants, as well as 482 others flagged later. The prohibition was set to take effect in May 2020.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Gold bars worth over 100 million dollars stolen from Canada airport
The airport handles over half of the air cargo for the nation. It becomes an easy target as many commodities are constantly passing through ports and airports. According to police, criminal activities are rampant Pearson Airport
Canada’s Justin Trudeau takes veiled dig at Trump during New York visit
Canada's Liberal PM did not refer to Trump by name but had harsh criticism for policies and practices closely identified with the former president, from isolationism to stoking voter anger
Russia advises citizens to avoid travelling to Canada amid rise in cases of discrimination against Russians
The advisory, dated April 20, was posted on the ministry's main Telegram channel on Saturday