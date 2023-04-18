Canada: More than 155,000 public servants gear up for one of largest strikes

Ottawa: More than 155,000 Canadian public servants will go on strike on Wednesday if a pay and other demands agreement with the government is not reached, their union announced Monday, reported AFP.

These federal employees, who work in over 20 agencies, including the Canada Revenue Agency, have been without a contract since 2021. Last Monday, according to AFP, they unanimously voted to strike.

According to union leaders, the two sides are at odds about salary, job security, and remote work.

Chris Aylward, national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), according to AFP, said, “These workers -– like all workers –- deserve fair wages and decent working conditions. Despite some progress at the bargaining table, our members are frustrated that while negotiations drag on, they continue to fall behind.”

“We’ve already been at the table for nearly two years, and these workers can’t wait any longer. That’s why we’re setting a clock on this round of bargaining,” he added.

If a deal is not reached by 9 pm (0100 GMT) Tuesday, a national general strike will be called starting at 12:01 am Wednesday.

Despite the fact that the PSAC is dwarfed by the larger Canadian Union of Public Employees, a strike by its members would still be disruptive.

Canadians could expect delays in the processing of income tax returns, immigration and asylum requests, passport applications, and foreign worker permits if PSAC staff strike, reported AFP. Consular services and new requests for veterans’ benefits would be impacted as well.

With inputs from agencies

