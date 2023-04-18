Canada: More than 155,000 public servants gear up for one of largest strikes
These federal employees, who work in over 20 agencies, including the Canada Revenue Agency, have been without a contract since 2021. Last Monday, they unanimously voted to strike
Ottawa: More than 155,000 Canadian public servants will go on strike on Wednesday if a pay and other demands agreement with the government is not reached, their union announced Monday, reported AFP.
These federal employees, who work in over 20 agencies, including the Canada Revenue Agency, have been without a contract since 2021. Last Monday, according to AFP, they unanimously voted to strike.
According to union leaders, the two sides are at odds about salary, job security, and remote work.
Chris Aylward, national president of the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC), according to AFP, said, “These workers -– like all workers –- deserve fair wages and decent working conditions. Despite some progress at the bargaining table, our members are frustrated that while negotiations drag on, they continue to fall behind.”
“We’ve already been at the table for nearly two years, and these workers can’t wait any longer. That’s why we’re setting a clock on this round of bargaining,” he added.
If a deal is not reached by 9 pm (0100 GMT) Tuesday, a national general strike will be called starting at 12:01 am Wednesday.
Despite the fact that the PSAC is dwarfed by the larger Canadian Union of Public Employees, a strike by its members would still be disruptive.
Canadians could expect delays in the processing of income tax returns, immigration and asylum requests, passport applications, and foreign worker permits if PSAC staff strike, reported AFP. Consular services and new requests for veterans’ benefits would be impacted as well.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Canada PM’s senior aide refused to specify on Chinese election meddling citing security
Canadian authorities have started several investigations into the allegations of interference in Canada's 2019 and 2021 elections, accusations that Beijing denies
Canada's PM Justin Trudeau announces fresh sanctions against Russia, renews military aid for Ukraine
According to Trudeau, Canada would penalise 14 Russian persons and 34 businesses, including security targets connected to Wagner Group, and supply 21,000 assault weapons, 38 machine guns, and 2.4 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine
Seeking additional arms for counter-offensive, Ukraine PM Denys Shmyhal to visit Canada
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will visit Canada in the coming weeks and the government in Kyiv is not divulging the date of the trip for security reasons