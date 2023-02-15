Canada: India urges strong action after Hindu Temple attacked in Mississauga

Mississauga (Canada): The Indian government has called for strong action after yet another Hindu Temple was attacked in Canada.

The latest incident took place in Mississauga where the walls of a Ram Temple was defaced with anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti.

The incident drew sharp condemnation from the Indian Embassy in Toronto.

“We strongly condemn the defacing of Ram Mandir in Mississauga with anti-India graffiti. We have requested Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action on perpetrators,” the Indian embassy said in a statement on Twitter.

The incident was also condemned by Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, asserted that hate has no place in Canada and the police are investigating the crime.

“I am saddened to hear of the hate motivated vandalism at the Ram Mandir Temple in Mississauga. Unknown suspects spray painted the walls on the back of the temple. This type of hate has no place in Peel Region,” Brown tweeted on Wednesday.

“The @PeelPolice & @ChiefNish (Chief of Peel Regional Police Nishan Duraiappah) are taking this potential hate crime very seriously. 12 Division has carried out the investigation & they will find those responsible. Religious freedom is a Charter right in Canada & we will do everything we can to make sure everyone is safe in their place of worship,” the Brampton mayor added.

This is not the first time that a Hindu temple in Canada has been targeted. This is only the latest in a series of such crimes in Canada which has turned into a -hotbed of pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan elements

Earlier, a similar crime had taken place at a Hindu Temple in Brampton in Canada when the walls of a Gauri Shankar Temple was defaced with offensive graffiti.

It was strongly opposed by the people of the Indian community.

Earlier in September 2022, the Swaminarayan Temple in Canada was targeted by Khalistani extremists who had raised anti-Hindu and anti-India slogans.

