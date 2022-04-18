Can Chinese defence sector profit as Western sanctions hit Russian arms industry?

West's sanctions blitz has led to doubts among potential customers of Russian defence exports, and, China is using this impact on Russian arms sector to make inroads further into Europe

As the sanctions from the West cripple Russia's defence industry and cut off its access to technology and other financial resources, China is making attempts at stepping up its defence sector by expanding its exports.

West's sanctions blitz has led to doubts among potential customers of Russian defence exports, and, China is using this impact on Russian arms sector to make inroads further into Europe.

As per South China Morning Post, China, which has refused to condemn Russia’s actions, is now racing against other nations to fill the vacuum it might leave in the global arms trade market.

The sanctions from the West have led to a scarcity in resources, including components that Moscow uses for manufacturing.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institue (SIPRI) had claimed that Russia might not even be able to deliver on deals it had already signed.

As per a report by news agency The Guardian, as Russian media and officials struggled on Friday to explain the sinking of the country’s Black Sea flagship, it was clear that the loss of the cruiser and an untold number of its estimated 510 crew was a blow to Vladimir Putin’s war plans and his military’s prestige.

From the beginning, the Russian government tried to play down what had happened. At first its defence ministry claimed an accident had caused a fire onboard. Then the ministry said the damage had been contained and the ship was being towed to port in Sevastopol. Finally, late on Thursday, the ministry announced that the ship had sunk in “stormy seas”.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.