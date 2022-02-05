Cambridge University college tells court that memorial to Tobias Rustat, a slave trader, is an 'abomination'

Jesus College, which is part of the university, this week hosted a rare church court in its chapel as it asked a judge for permission to take down the memorial

Cambridge, United Kingdom: A Cambridge University college on 4 February, 2022, told a court that it wants to remove a memorial to a prominent donor who was a slave trade investor from its chapel, calling it an "abomination".

Jesus College, which is part of the university, this week hosted a rare church court in its chapel as it asked a judge for permission to take down a memorial to Tobias Rustat, a 17th-century slave-trade investor who was a major donor to the college.

The memorial "glorifying the benevolence of a man who was responsible for investing in and directing companies which traded in enslaved people is an abomination," the college's lawyer Mark Hill told the court.

Justin Gau, a lawyer representing a group of 65 alumni who oppose the plan earlier told the court that Rustat was "being erased", in a reference to contemporary "cancel culture".

Hill countered that "Rustat is not being cancelled or erased or destroyed", and the college will display it in another building.

He argued that the chapel's role as an Anglican place of worship made the memorial inappropriate.

"Its prominent presence in the chapel is undoubtedly compromising the work and the mission of the Church of England," he said.

After hearing concluding arguments from both sides judge David Hodge said on 4 February, 2022, that he was "going away to think about it" and would issue a written judgement, possibly next week.

While not indicating his view, the judge mentioned that students were protesting outside with a placard reading: "Moving not erasing".

He praised the hearing, saying it "has been conducted with humanity and consideration and good feeling".

The case is being closely watched as Britain grapples with the legacy of its colonial past, and calls from campaigners to remove statues and monuments to those linked to slavery.

In June 2020, protesters toppled the statue of Edward Colston, who like Rustat, was a leading figure in the Royal African Company which made its fortune in human trafficking.

Four people were in December cleared of criminal damage in the Colston case, which saw his effigy dragged through the streets of Bristol and dumped in the city's harbour.

The court hearing was held due to objections from former students as well as criticism from some preservation groups over removing the memorial from the 12th-century chapel, listed as a building of exceptional architectural significance.

Gau, the lawyer representing alumni who oppose removal, told the court that Rustat's wealth did not mainly come from slavery, which he added the Church of England did not oppose at the time.

Rustat's involvement in slavery "pre-dated and postdated the gifts to Jesus College," the college's lawyer stressed, however.

Safe space

The college currently has a sign up about Rustat's slavery links but argues that keeping it by the chapel door is unfair to students upset by its presence.

College head Sonita Alleyne told the court the chapel was "very, very problematic" and should become an "uncontested space" as some students had refused to enter.

Gau accused the college of wanting to remove the memorial but keep the benefits from Rustat's endowment to fund scholarships, a dinner and a conference.

"In simple terms they are keeping the benefits but hiding the sources. It might be said that this is money laundering on an industrial scale."

He also alleged the college had spread a "false narrative" and "allowed a bogus claim to spread that he made his fortune from slavery".

The college says Rustat "had financial and other involvement in the Royal African Company (RAC)... over a substantial period of time including at the time when he donated to the College."

He gave around £3,230 (around £500,000 or $675,000 in current money) to the college, mostly to fund scholarships for children of clergy.

