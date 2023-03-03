Cambodian opposition figure Kem Sokha sentenced to 27 years of house arrest

Phnom Penh: Prominent Cambodian opposition figure Kem Sokha was sentenced on Friday to 27 years of house arrest after being found guilty of treason, in a case that has been widely condemned by the United States as politically motivated.

During the judicial proceedings, Judge Koy Sao told the court in the capital, Phnom Penh, that Kem Sokha would be barred from running for political office or voting in elections while under house arrest.

He was arrested in 2017 over allegations that he was conspiring with the United States to overthrow self-styled strongman Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for nearly four decades.

Kem Sokha, who earlier headed the now-disbanded Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), had denied the charges and the United States has dismissed the allegations as “fabricated conspiracy theories”. His lawyer said Kem Sokha’s legal team would appeal the verdict.

“He’s under house arrest, all of his political and citizens’ rights are completely stripped … This is not justice,” said Ang Udom, who said his client would only be allowed contact with family members.

Tight security was deployed around the court, with hundreds of police officers on board trucks.

US ambassador to Cambodia, W Patrick Murphy, said the case was a miscarriage of justice. “We call on authorities to allow all Cambodians to enjoy … universal human rights of peaceful assembly and free expression and to participate in building a truly democratic system,” he said.

The Cambodian government, which is known to have forged close ties with China, tends to dismiss US criticism.

The CNRP was banned ahead of a 2018 election that was swept by the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) of Prime Minister Hun Sen. CNRP has since been decimated, with many of its members arrested or fleeing into exile in what activists say is a sweeping crackdown designed to thwart challenges to the CPP’s power monopoly.

Cambodia is due to hold elections in July, with the opposition launching the Candlelight Party last year, which largely regroups members of the CNRP.

The Human Rights Watch said the case against Kem Sokha was a “politically motivated ploy” by Hun Sen to sideline the opposition and stamp out democracy.

“Sending Kem Sokha to prison isn’t just about destroying his political party, but about squashing any hope that there can be a genuine general election in July,” said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

