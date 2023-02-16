Amid all the worst things that are happening around us, there are also incidents that can help bring a smile to your face and brighten up a dull day. Speaking of which, one such story is presently gaining traction on social media where a dog was reunited with his pet parent hours after going missing.

The incident is from Manchester where the owner, identified as Georgia Crewe, went for a walk with her pet dog named Ralph, but ended up losing him after the dog ran off and got into an airport-bound taxi. However, thanks to the taxi driver’s helpful nature and the owner’s social media post that Crewe was able to reunite with her dog on the same day a few hours later.

What exactly happened?

Georgia Crewe went for a walk with her pet dog Ralph at 5 AM but got into chatting with another dog owner. It was then that Ralph ran off and got into a taxi going toward the Manchester Airport. The taxi pulled up to pick up a family and it was cold outside due to which the dog jumped in, Crewe said as quoted by the BBC. The pup was then taken on a 100-mile (161 km) trip to Manchester airport.

Later, the cab driver spotted the puppy but couldn’t find any details on his collar. He went on to drop off the passengers first and then tried finding his owner. He also took Ralph to his home and began searching for his owner. On the other hand, the dog’s owner also posted about the same on Facebook, seeking help. It was finally a few hours later when Crewe received a call from a friend of the driver who saw the social media post and informed him. After coordinating with each other, Ralph was finally united with his owner at 10 AM on the same day.

Later, Crewe also updated about finding Ralph on her Facebook post and received a lot of overwhelming reactions from social media users. People lauded the cab driver’s helpful nature and also showed relief over the dog being found at last.

