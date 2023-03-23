London: Evidence has surfaced for the first time showing Khalistani extremists throwing eggs and ink-filled balloons at the Indian High Commission in London and defacing as well as vandalising the building. The clip highlights the lies the pro-Khalistani supporters were spreading after their protest failed to garner any support.

The video shows smashed egg and stains of ink-filled balloons on the windows of the Indian High Commission in London.

The pro-Khalistani supporters earlier in the day shouted slogans, breached the security cover and hurled eggs and inks at the Indian High Commission building in London. They succeeded in their attempt even after London Metropolitan Police assured them of having raised the level of protection outside the embassy. Forces were deployed in 24 buses and there were also mounted police on guard.

WATCH | Here’s video evidence of #Khalistani extremists having thrown eggs and ink-filled balloons at the High Commission of #India. Contrary to the lies they spread after their protest failed to gain any support. @HCI_London #Khalistan #Extremists #SikhsAgainstKhalistan #London pic.twitter.com/5nzVAouRdS — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) March 23, 2023

The London Police had barricaded the Indian High Commission after the cops in India's capital New Delhi removed traffic barricades outside the British High Commission, in a move interpreted by some as a demonstration of India's displeasure with the security breach in London by pro-Khalistan supporters.

The incident has put the London Metropolitan Police under the scanner, and questions their security promises to the Indian High Commission.

In a befitting reply to Khalistani supporters, the Indian High Commission in the UK, earlier had put up a giant Tricolour atop the building.

An even bigger Tiranga 🇮🇳, a symbol of India’s honour and history, flies at the @HCI_London today. pic.twitter.com/QBON7dFX7z — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) March 22, 2023

On 19 March, Khalistani radicals protested and vandalised the national flag of India at the Indian High Commission in London. India had strongly protested pro-Khalistan elements, demanding the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators.

The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned on Sunday after the Indian High Commission was vandalized. An explanation was demanded on the complete absence of British security that gave a smooth passage to suspected pro-Khalistan elements to the High Commission premises. The diplomat was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK Government under the Vienna Convention.

On 22 March, Khalistani radicals again staged anti-India protests outside the Indian High Commission in London. The protesters, who were raising "Khalistan Zindabaad" slogans, however, were restricted due to barricading.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.