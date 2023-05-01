Bus plunges off cliff in western Mexico, at least 18 die

Local officials said that a bus accident in western Mexico resulted in at least 18 fatalities and 33 injuries.

The vehicle plummeted around 15 metres (49.21 feet) down a ravine on Saturday night while travelling between the state capital Tepic and the popular tourist destination of Puerto Vallarta, according to the prosecutor’s office in Nayarit, the region where the disaster occurred.

“From the first moment, we have worked in a coordinated manner with the various federal and state authorities to provide immediate attention to victims,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement shared on Twitter.

Authorities reported that 11 women and seven men were killed. At least 11 minors have been transferred to hospitals for medical attention.

