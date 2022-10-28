Burj Khalifa lights up in celebrations of Dubai's Storm Coaster making it to Guinness World Record

The ‘Storm Coaster’ in Dubai has officially registered its name in the Guinness World Record as the world’s fastest vertical launch roller coaster. The title has been achieved by Emaar Entertainment LLC for Storm Coaster, which runs at a vertical launch speed of 41 km per hour and is located inside the Dubai Hills Mall. A statement issued by the Guinness World Records confirmed the same, further stating that the ride is yet another achievement in the city’s long list of world-class attractions.

With that said, the Storm Coaster has also made it to the world’s tallest building, Burj Khalifa, as the entire building was lit up in celebration of the major feat.

Sharing the video on their Instagram handle, the Storm Rollercoaster wrote, “Big news, big celebrations! Burj Khalifa lights up the sky in celebration of The Storm Coaster winning the Guinness World Record for the World’s Fastest Vertical Launch Roller Coaster!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Storm Coaster by Emaar (@thestormcoaster)



As the video opens, it shows the breathtaking visuals of the ride being screened on the building.

GWR issues statement on Storm Coaster’s feat

After being officially opened on 17 February 2022, Storm Coaster has earned itself the title of being the fastest vertical-launch roller coaster from GWR. GWR said, “The Storm Coaster is an indoor roller coaster located at Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai, UAE. The Storm sees riders hurtling indoors at a top vertical launch speed of 41km per hour along a 670-meter track that twists throughout the building.”

Later, the news was also shared by the Emaar group on its Instagram page. “Our big secret is out! We are thrilled to announce that we earned a Guinness World Record for being the World’s Fastest Vertical Launch Roller Coaster!”, it said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Storm Coaster by Emaar (@thestormcoaster)



A representative of the group while speaking to The Khaleej Times said that the achievement is unique and further adds to the attractions present in the newest mall in Dubai.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.