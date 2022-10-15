'Bucket List Bonanza': Congressional candidate releases sex tape to highlight sex-positive platform

A third-party candidate running against longtime Representative Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, released his own sex tape to highlight his sex-positive platform.

Long-odds, third-party hopeful Mike Itkis, who is expected to lose to Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler in New York’s 12th District, posted a 13-minute sex tape with adult movie star Nicole Sage.

Politicians usually want to cover up their sex tapes — but Itkis said he put it out to prove he’s truly excited about legalizing sex work.

“If I would just talk about it, it wouldn’t demonstrate my commitment to the issue,” he told City & State. “And the fact I actually did it was a huge learning experience, and it actually influenced items on my platform.”

He said he posted the video, named “Bucket List Bonanza,” to a popular porn website as “a conversation piece.”

Itkis’ campaign page states his background as “Not married. No kids. Not celibate. Atheist” and says he is dedicated to making sexual rights explicit by “ending adultery laws” and “decriminalizing and legalizing sex work.”

He also seems to target child support payments, writing that “men should not be required to support biological children without prior agreement.”

Itkis is one of three candidates who will appear on the general ballot next month. He is running against Nadler and Republican candidate Mike Zumbluskas.

With inputs from agencies

