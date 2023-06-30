The entire BTS, a South Korean band, enjoys unprecedented popularity for their top-notch music and sold-out stadium concerts globally. However, it is Jungkook, one of the Bangtan boys who gathers notice and extensive public recognition above the rest. Now, the youngest member has again captured social media users’ attention in a ‘v-live’ session, a South Korean live video streaming service. This is after the label Big Hit Entertainment released the date for his upcoming single ‘SEVEN’ which is scheduled for release on 14 July. As usual, the Korean singer went live to chit-chat and update his fans about the much-awaited release of his single album.

The announcement of his solo single Seven has left Jungkook’s fans bursting with joy. It is likely that Jungkook’s live session contributed greatly to the 25-year-old global superstar trending heavily on Twitter, resulting in millions of tweets about him.

Big Hit Music, the BTS label, announced Seven’s release in a statement. Calling the album an invigorating “summer song,” they pleasingly informed about the release of Jung Kook’s solo digital single, which is sure to be full of Jung Kook’s charm. The label added: “We hope Seven will bring your summer fun to the next level. As Jung Kook kicks off his official solo activities, we ask you to extend your utmost anticipation and support for his digital single and many other activities to come. Release Date: 1 PM, Friday, July 14, 2023.”

What makes fans feel close to their favorite stars are their tiny details. In one such incident, in the Thursday’s live interaction with the K-pop star, a fan requested, “Please say namaste.” Which Jung Kook did and on hearing the Hindi word namaste, the Indian fans were left stunned.

In one of the posts now viral on Twitter, a fan wrote: “Jungkook said in his V-live “namaste”, a word used for greetings in INDIA. He is so desi.”

Jungkook said “namaste” in his vlive, a word used for greetings in INDIA. He is so desipic.twitter.com/VShCbwvDD1 — JUNGKOOK INDIA (@Jungkook__INDIA) June 30, 2023

Another user posted a video of him working out during the live session.

[full] 1 hour and 14min of jungkook working out on his live pic.twitter.com/nBwqWe01Vh — jk vids (slow) (@jjklve) June 29, 2023

“Now this is how you promote a new song! He’s a genius!” another commented.

American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth also commented about the new release.

One of the users wrote: “Oh my gosh!” Looks like Charlie Puth heard Jungkook’s “Seven”!!!

The user re-shared the screenshot where Charlie Puth wrote: “I heard it it’s sooooo good !!!”

Ohmygosh!! Looks like Charlie Puth already heard “Seven” by Jungkook!!! “I heard it it’s sooooo good !!!” pic.twitter.com/ttVA8pyXIO — ∞⁷ (@_RapperJK) June 29, 2023

The BTS star Jungkook recently wrapped up his overseas schedule and returned to Seoul. A great number of fans crowded the Incheon Airport to catch his glimpse. Several even tried to click pictures. During this, a fan tripped and Jungkook tried to help her by stopping others from walking ahead.

