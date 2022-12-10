BSF, Rangers exchange fire at India-Pakistan in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Border Security Force (BSF) had an exchange of fire with the Pakistan Rangers in the Anupgarh sector along the International Border (IB) between India and Pakistan in Rajasthan late on Friday evening. This is the first instance of cross border firing between India and Pakistan at the Rajastahn border in several years.

News agency PTI quoted officials as saying that no casualties have been reported on the Indian side.

The BSF has called for a flag meeting with their cross-border counterparts Pakistan Rangers which is expected to be held on Saturday along the Anupgarh sector in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan, officials said.

Some movement of locals along the Indian side is understood to have first drawn fire from the Pakistani side following which the BSF troops retaliated, they said.

It is very rare that the troops exchange fire along the Rajasthan front of the IB that runs along Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu too.

More details and inputs on the incident are awaited, a senior BSF officer told PTI.

