Brother's Day 2022: History, significance and messages to share on the occasion

Brother’s Day is celebrated every year on 24 May to mark the bond with that one person in your life with whom you perhaps have fought the most, yet love more than anyone else. The relationship between sisters and brothers is filled with joy, care, concern, fight and forgiveness. A brother can be a co-conspirator, partner in crime and someone who will irritate and argue with you.

While elder brothers are the pillar of support of strength, younger brothers are the package of cheer and happiness. The day was first introduced by C Daniel Rhodes as he felt that a special day apart from National Sibling Day was needed to give brothers the honour they deserve.

History of Brother’s Day:

Though there are no relevant facts that how Brother’s Day came into existence, Daniel Rhodes of Alabama is claimed to be the first to celebrate Brother's Day in 2005. He established the day to recognise the special bond shared by two brothers. Soon, the event gained popularity and countries like France, Germany, India, China and Russia started to commemorate Brother’s Day on 24 May.

Significance of Brother’s Day:

Brother’s Day is not only for the biological brothers. The day also marks the relationship with acquaintances, cousins, and brothers-in-laws with whom you are close enough. The charm of the brotherly relationship is that even if our brothers irritate us, embarrass us and make our life tougher at times, we love and care for them. Brother’s Day gives us the opportunity to show our love and affection that we have for our brothers.

Wishes and messages you can share with your brothers on Brother’s Day:

You will always be my first and best buddy!

I will always have at least one friend because I have a brother like you!

A brother can be considered a superhero because he will always be by your side.

A brother is like a rock from which you can ask for help at any time.

A brother's love is always unconditional and unencumbered by any constraints.

Quotes on Brother’s Day:

"A Brother may not be a Friend, but a Friend will always be a Brother." - Thomas Jefferson

"When brothers agree, no fortress is so strong as their common life." – Antisthenes

"From the time we're born, our brothers and sisters are our collaborators and co-conspirators, our role models and our cautionary tales." - Jeffrey Kluger, The Sibling Effect

