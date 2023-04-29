British union to hold ballot of teachers ahead of further strikes
Britain’s National Education Union (NEU) on Friday said it would hold a ballot of its members in state-run schools in England ahead of further strike action in a long-pending pay dispute.
Earlier this month, teachers unanimously rejected a pay offer from the government aimed at ending a series of disruptive strikes. Teachers in England walked out again on Thursday and have planned another strike on May 2. The NEU, which represents more than 450,000 teachers, lecturers and support staff across Britain, said the ballot would open on May 15 and close on July 28.
In a letter to UK education minister Gillian Keegan which it made public, the NEU said the action was due to a failure to provide the union with “a fully funded above-inflation pay rise”.
The government’s offer comprised a one-off payment this year of 1,000 pounds and an average pay rise of 4.5% in the next financial year. Inflation is running at around 10%.
“The entire teaching profession has rejected the previous offer, one which would give teachers in England lower pay than either Wales or Scotland,” NEU Joint General Secretary Mary Bousted said.
Teachers in Wales and Scotland have both accepted pay offers and ended their strike action.
