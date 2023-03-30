British tourists will run into turbulent times this Easter as strikes by French airport staff cause mass cancellations

London: British air passengers are headed for a very difficult summer season ahead, the chiefs of Europe’s biggest airlines have said, as a result of industrial action and strikes. Planned walkouts by air traffic controllers in France could mean travel chaos during Easter for UK tourists early next month.

Ongoing violent protests and industrial strikes recently led to disruptions of many flights over France’s airspace. The cancellations also interrupted air services on the busy tourist market of Britain and Spain.

Irish ultra low-cost carrier Ryanair cancelled 230 flights last month because of ongoing agitation in France. The airline cancelled 60 flights on Wednesday and will do the same for another 60 on Thursday, according to media reports.

Ryanair’s Chief Executive Michael O’Leary has said it is a “scandal that French strikes had blocked so many flights over France’s airspace”.

And not just in France, at Britain’s busy Heathrow Airport 1,400 members of the Unite Union will stage a walkout on Friday demanding better pay. A large number of the airport staff have pledged not to return to work till April 9 despite a 10% pay hike offer.

“It is difficult to explain to passengers in the UK, Ireland and Spain that their flights are cancelled because of a few air traffic controllers in France walking out, even though their flight is not landing in France,” O’Leary said. But that is, in fact the reality on the ground.

British multinational low-cost airline EasyJet chief Johan Lundgren said that problems outside the airlines’ control, including strikes, were turning out to be “a huge challenge”.

Current norms dictate that in France, air traffic controllers can retire at 57 and are exempt from Macron’s ambitious plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, that have triggered nationwide protests. But many are walking out simply “in solidarity” with other industrial sectors.

Under European passenger laws, airlines have to compensate travellers for long delays or cancellations but are unable to recover penalties from air traffic authorities when airspace over any country is blocked.

Difference of opinion between airlines and French air traffic controllers has been a recurring issue but escalated this year as the controllers joined strikes over planned changes to the retirement age.

O’Leary said airports were better prepared for delays this summer after widespread chaos last year but that he expected further air traffic control problems in coming months.

Earlier this week, Heathrow Airport planned to deploy 1,000 additional staff and its entire management team to try and stop strike delays causing travel chaos over Easter.

British tourists may therefore face severe disruption to their travel plans if flying from Terminal 5, although the airport has said delays will be “well managed”.

