There are several incidents of people complaining about their train experiences on Twitter and further demanding quick resolutions from the administration. While such matters are usually concerning and are taken up on a priority basis by the officials, this time a complaint has gone viral on the internet due to the rail inquiry’s hilarious response. A Twitter handle ‘No Context Brits’, known for sharing some funny and sarcastic posts from Britain recently shared a picture of veteran music legend Sir Paul McCartney from a train with a complaint stating that he stole the person’s seat and now refuses to move as he has a ‘ticket to ride,’ pun-intended in reference to The Beatles’ well-known songs, ‘Time to Ride’.

While the Twitter user tried to invoke humour through his post, his caption read, “Hello, National Rail Enquiry. This man is sitting in my reserved seat and refuses to move, saying he has a ticket to ride. Please investigate.”

Hello, @nationalrailenq. This man is sitting in my reserved seat and refuses to move, saying he has a ticket to ride. Please investigate. pic.twitter.com/bsh9qaOH6t — No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) November 30, 2022



Next, the response by the British Rail enquiry will definitely leave you compressed. In a quick response, the National Rail replied by saying that the person in question has made it very clear that “he don’t care”, another reference to the song that goes like this – “She’s got a ticket to ride but she don’t care.”

Check their witty response:

Hi @NoContextBrits, we investigated your below query however, the person in question has made it very clear that he don’t care https://t.co/qzLLbrNJwL — National Rail (@nationalrailenq) December 1, 2022



As soon as the Twitter banter went viral, people had a great time reacting with hilarious responses. While the post was shared widely, many took to the comment section and lauded the National Rail’s humour quotient. A user wrote, “In Scandinavia you just have to ask him to move. Swedes might not obey, but I know a Norwegian Wood”, while another person commented, “Whoever is running this account deserves a raise.”

A third user joined in and wrote, “Come on ‘Let it Be’ the blokes probably had ‘A Hard Days Night’ and need a rest.”

Notably, the picture was earlier shared in 2017 when McCartney actually took the carriage without any security to travel from London to Hastings. While passengers were confused in the beginning, later they also interacted with him.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.