British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveils new platform to unite major UK businesses amid CBI crisis

London, United Kingdom: As a crisis grips the CBI, the nation’s leading business lobby, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday unveiled a new platform to unite major UK businesses.

He told a group of prominent business executives in London that the so-called “Business Connect” network will let businesses communicate directly with Sunak’s Conservative administration.

The news comes as a few well-known companies announced their withdrawal from the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) on Friday, which was shaken by new rape allegations.

industry Connect would aim to stimulate economic growth, Sunak asserted Monday before an audience of more than 200 high-profile chief executives and industry leaders.

“We are going to keep engaging to make (Britain) the most pro-business pro-growth country in the world,” Sunak said in an address that was also broadcast on corporate social networking site LinkedIn.

Britain remains plagued by double-digit inflation that has sparked a cost-of-living crisis, prompting calls from many employers for the government to do more to stimulate economic output.

Monday’s event focused partly on growth sectors including advanced manufacturing, life sciences and technology, according to a Downing Street statement.

Sunak is also seeking to repair the Conservative Party’s links with the business after his short-lived predecessor Liz Truss sparked economic chaos with unfunded tax cuts last year.

“Business Connect provides the next fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how we are growing the economy,” added Sunak.

“We are bringing together some of the UK’s biggest companies and investors for meaningful dialogue — and I’m a prime minister passionate about working with business to unlock opportunity and progress.”

Monday’s conference comes as the business community reels from recent events at the CBI, which earlier this month sacked its director-general Tony Danker following allegations of misconduct.

Danker is not linked, however, to reports of two allegations of rape said to have involved CBI staff.

The CBI on Friday decided to suspend all activity until an extraordinary general meeting in June.

