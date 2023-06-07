British PM Sunak to pitch stronger UK-US economic ties on Washington trip starting today
During his visit to Washington D.C. starting today, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will speak to politicians and business leaders about the need of strengthening economic ties between the UK and the US
During his visit to Washington D.C. starting today, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will speak to politicians and business leaders about the need of strengthening economic ties between the UK and the US.
Citing global threats to markets and resources, Sunak will call for economic security cooperation between the two countries to be “as extensive as our cooperation on traditional security,” the British government said in a press release.
Sunak is due to be in the US capital on Wednesday and Thursday for talks with politicians in Congress and business leaders as well as with the president.
Related Articles
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Elon Musk in China to meet govt. officials, causes major headache for Biden’s White House
Elon Musk is in China to visit some high ranking government officials. Musk's visit is a major concern for President Biden-led US administration, as it comes at the height of US-China tech war. From Tesla Shanghai to Starlink, Musk has a lot of reasons for his Chinese visit.
China is not talking to America, ‘rejecting, not responding’ to US calls
The US is keen on maintaining open lines of communication with China to avoid misperceptions both during peace and crisis
Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy call debt talks ‘productive,’ but no deal on US debt ceiling
The White House meeting came after Biden returned from a trip to Asia early to hammer out an agreement ahead of the US Treasury’s June 1 cut-off date for Congress to authorize more borrowing.