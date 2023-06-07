World

British PM Sunak to pitch stronger UK-US economic ties on Washington trip starting today

During his visit to Washington D.C. starting today, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will speak to politicians and business leaders about the need of strengthening economic ties between the UK and the US

FP Staff June 07, 2023 08:50:25 IST
British PM Sunak to pitch stronger UK-US economic ties on Washington trip starting today

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. AFP

During his visit to Washington D.C. starting today, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will speak to politicians and business leaders about the need of strengthening economic ties between the UK and the US.

Citing global threats to markets and resources, Sunak will call for economic security cooperation between the two countries to be “as extensive as our cooperation on traditional security,” the British government said in a press release.

Sunak is due to be in the US capital on Wednesday and Thursday for talks with politicians in Congress and business leaders as well as with the president.

Related Articles

UK:

UK: Man arrested after car crashes into 10 Downing Street gates

UK:

Why is there a row over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages in the UK?

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 07, 2023 08:50:25 IST

TAGS:

also read

Elon Musk in China to meet govt. officials, causes major headache for Biden’s White House
World

Elon Musk in China to meet govt. officials, causes major headache for Biden’s White House

Elon Musk is in China to visit some high ranking government officials. Musk's visit is a major concern for President Biden-led US administration, as it comes at the height of US-China tech war. From Tesla Shanghai to Starlink, Musk has a lot of reasons for his Chinese visit.

China is not talking to America, ‘rejecting, not responding’ to US calls
World

China is not talking to America, ‘rejecting, not responding’ to US calls

The US is keen on maintaining open lines of communication with China to avoid misperceptions both during peace and crisis

Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy call debt talks ‘productive,’ but no deal on US debt ceiling
World

Joe Biden, Kevin McCarthy call debt talks ‘productive,’ but no deal on US debt ceiling

The White House meeting came after Biden returned from a trip to Asia early to hammer out an agreement ahead of the US Treasury’s June 1 cut-off date for Congress to authorize more borrowing.