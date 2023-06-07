British PM Sunak to pitch stronger UK-US economic ties on Washington trip starting today

During his visit to Washington D.C. starting today, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will speak to politicians and business leaders about the need of strengthening economic ties between the UK and the US.

Citing global threats to markets and resources, Sunak will call for economic security cooperation between the two countries to be “as extensive as our cooperation on traditional security,” the British government said in a press release.

Sunak is due to be in the US capital on Wednesday and Thursday for talks with politicians in Congress and business leaders as well as with the president.

With inputs from agencies

