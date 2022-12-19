British PM Rishi Sunak to announce $304m in new military aid for Ukraine

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to announce a new $304m package of military aid for Ukraine.

According to the British PMO, the package includes “hundreds of thousands of rounds of artillery” and aims to ensure “a constant flow of critical artillery ammunition to Ukraine throughout 2023”.

Sunak’s office said that he will make the announcement during a summit of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) in Latvia later on Monday.

The UK had led the way in “providing defensive aid to Ukraine including sending Multiple Launch Rocket Systems and recently 125 anti-aircraft guns”, it said.

“We have also provided more than 100,000 rounds of ammunition since February, with the deliveries directly linked to successful operations to retake territory in Ukraine,” it added.

Sunak last month visited Kyiv to offer further support to Ukraine in its fight against Russian forces following the February invasion.

“The UK and our European allies have been in lockstep in our response to the invasion of Ukraine, and we remain steadfast in our ambition for peace in Europe once again,” Sunak said in the statement.

“But to achieve peace, we must deter aggression and our deployments across the region together are vital in ensuring we are able to respond to the gravest of threats,” he added.

The JEF meeting, which brings together the leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom, will also be addressed by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

