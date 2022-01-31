British man puts flyers with LinkedIn profile on cars in firm's parking lot, gets hired

Adding to all this creativity, Jonathan Swift got the flyers printed from the same company where he wanted a job, i.e., InstantPrintUK

While most of us use conventional methods for sending our resumes and job applications to hiring companies, a man from UK came up with a genius marketing stunt to get his CV noticed by his dream company.

24-year-old Jonathan Swift wanted to get a job at the Yorkshire-based printing specialist, InstantPrintUK. He came to know that the company had vacant positions in the marketing department and wanted to bag a position there.

However, the British man ditched traditional techniques of sending his application through email and got flyers printed with his name and photo on it. To make sure that his employers can see his detailed qualification highlights, Swift added a QR code to his LinkedIn profile in the flyer.

Adding to all this creativity, Jonathan Swift got the flyers printed from the company he wanted to apply, i.e. from InstantPrintUK.

The 24-year-old then rattled his brains in trying to get his flyers noticed and decided to plaster them on the vehicles present in the parking area of InstantPrintUK.

As reported by Mirror UK, the marketing manager of InstantPrint, Craig Wassell saw Swift’s antics on CCTV and decided to take a closer look at what was going on.

When he saw that Swift had devised an innovative technique to submit his resume for the vacant position, Wassell was impressed and immediately called Swift for an interview.

The marketing manager was awestruck by Swift’s method and he even tweeted about it on the official page of InstantPrintUK. He mentioned that the 24-year-old’s creative job application was loved by him and the man had now become the talk of the office.

Here’s some CCTV footage of the #jobseeker in action! He’s been the talk of the office since covering everyone's cars in CVs. I love it when we get a #creativejobapplication - Craig, Marketing Manager pic.twitter.com/OmE5puQgwI — instantprint (@instantprintuk) January 18, 2022

Craig Wassell was impressed by Jonathan Swift’s creativity because he felt that the latter had researched their brand and possessed just the right attitude that was required to fit in their marketing team.

While Swift was on cloud nine for bagging the position in the marketing team, his employer, Wassell remains excited about his entry and cannot wait to see the ideas that the young man will bring to the table.

