British journalist criticises plus-size mannequin, gets schooled on social media

A British journalist was recently slammed on social media for saying that a plus-size mannequin promotes obesity and is therefore ‘dangerous.’ The journalist who has been identified as Isabel Oakeshott shared a picture of a plus-size mannequin after spotting it in West London.

The mannequin clicked inside a store is dressed in a sports bra, green leggings and a puffer jacket. Taking to her social media account, the journalist said that flabby curves have been highlighted in hideous lime green colour.

"This, in a Regent St fitness store, is what obesity looks like. Flabby curves highlighted in hideous lime green velour," Oakeshott, who is also an author, tweeted. She added, "The so-called 'body positivity' movement is not 'inclusive', it’s dangerous."

As her post went viral, people criticised and accused her of fatphobia. For the unversed, fatphobia, is a fear and hatred of fat bodies. So, her remarks grabbed attention and attracted negative comments. There were many who pointed out that the doll was dressed up in fitness gear, which implies that a person of any weight can exercise to maintain a healthy body or a routine.

Gogglebox star Kate Bottley shared a picture of herself on her official handle where she had taken part in a triathlon. For Sport Relief, Bottley has done three, raising over a million pounds.

Following suit, many plus-size women pointed out how size is often falsely equated with fitness. A few even asserted that there has been an incorrect understanding among people that thin people are automatically healthier.

Some notified examples of Olympic weightlifters and sportspersons, who require plus size clothing and yet considered fit to be called athletes. However, there were many who highlighted that the fashion market still does not cater to bigger body types.

