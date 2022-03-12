British gardener sets world record by growing over 1200 tomatoes from single stem, check post

In 2021, Smith grew a tomato plant at his garden that produced as many as 839 tomatoes on one stem and within a few months, he broke his own world record

A British gardener has broken his own world record of growing the maximum number of tomatoes from a single stem. Douglas Smith who hails from Stanstead Abbotts, England harvested more than 1,200 tomatoes to create a new world record.

In 2021, Smith grew a tomato plant at his garden that produced as many as 839 tomatoes on one stem and within a few months, he broke his own world record.

After growing over 1,200 tomatoes in one stem, the England-based gardener contacted the Guinness World Records to claim the record.

On March 9 2022, Guinness World Records officially approved that Smith has actually broken his previous record by growing another greenhouse-grown plant that produced 1,269 tomatoes from one single truss.

Technically, Douglas Smith broke his previous record last year itself as the tomato plant was fully grown in September 2021 but the verification process by the Guinness World Records authorities took time to complete.

The gardener announced his achievement on Twitter with some pictures of the magical plant.

“A new Guinness world record! Delighted to announce that my record 1,269 tomatoes on a single truss have just been approved. It breaks my own record of 839 from last year”, he wrote in the caption.

https://twitter.com/sweetpeasalads/status/1501576424523767822

https://twitter.com/sweetpeasalads/status/1436389545218555904

Shocked by the produce, a Twitter user compared Smith’s horticulture techniques with sorcery.

What sorcery is this???? Incredible!!! Congratulations! — Pene (@PenelopeIngle) March 9, 2022

Another praised the gardener for his efforts.

Well done you — Lee Maycock (@LeeMaycock1) March 10, 2022

A Twitter user said that he couldn't even imagine that much of tomatoes on a single-on-one stem.

OMG!! I cannot even imagine that… what a lot of tomatoes — Liz Beresford-Davis (@LiztheFizzyWhiz) March 10, 2022

Earlier, Smith had also stunned everyone by growing a massive 21-foot-long sunflower in his backyard. The sunflower was as tall as his house.

Giant sunflower alert! I think that’s about as far as it’s likely to go? The 4 year old said he wanted a giant one... 21ft 3 over the curve to tip of sepal. Just shy of 20ft in absolute terms. @TobyBuckland @TheMontyDon @frostatwork #GardenersWorld @HertsMercury #GrowHappy pic.twitter.com/HQrhYmAMgO — Douglas Smith (@sweetpeasalads) July 25, 2020

In 2020, Smith had set another record by growing the world’s heaviest tomato weighing 3.1 kgs. That time, he had broken the record of Peter Glazebrook who grew a tomato that weighed 2.8 kgs.

This gardener definitely knows some sorcery, what do you think?

